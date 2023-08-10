 | Thu, Aug 10, 2023
Pedaling beats politics

American politics are tense and polarized, and the Iowa caucuses are just six months away. But you wouldn't have known that from the week-long RAGBRAI bike ride across Iowa this summer. 

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Bob Molsberry was a college student when he first watched the recreational bike ride that organizers say is now the country’s longest, largest and oldest. That was in 1973, and there were just a few hundred riders in RAGBRAI (the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa).

The following year, he and his wife joined in, starting what has become a family tradition. This year, the ride celebrated its 50th anniversary in July, with anywhere from 30,000 to 60,000 riders taking part on any given day.

Molsberry, a retired United Church of Christ minister who was paralyzed when he was hit by a car while riding 26 years ago, loves meeting people from all walks of life on the annual trek across Iowa. The camaraderie built over seven days and 500 miles, often through painfully rolling hills and withering late-summer heat, feels irreplaceable.

