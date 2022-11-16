 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Pederson, Perez sign qualifying offers

Outfielder Joc Pederson and left-hander Martín Pérez were the only players to accept qualifying offers from their former teams on Tuesday and end their free agency.

November 16, 2022 - 2:22 PM

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson (23) high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group)

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Joc Pederson and left-hander Martín Pérez were the only players to accept $19.65 million qualifying offers from their former teams on Tuesday and end their free agency.

Pederson decided to stay with the San Francisco Giants and Pérez with the Texas Rangers.

Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Xander Bogaerts were among those who declined the offers, joined by Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Willson Contreras and Carlos Rodón along with Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Anderson.

