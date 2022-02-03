 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Penn to support transgender swimmer

Penn will work with the NCAA under new transgender athlete guidelines in support of their swimmer Mia Thomas. Thomas competed for the men's team before transitioning and has qualified to compete in March at the NCAA swimming and diving championships.

By

Sports

February 3, 2022 - 9:53 AM

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas fist-bumps a Harvard swimmer after finishing the 200-yard freestyle during a womenâ€™s swimming and diving meet at Harvard over the weekend. Photo by TNS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of Pennsylvania said it will work with the NCAA under its newly adopted standards for transgender athletes.

Swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed for the men’s team at Penn before transitioning, has qualified to compete in March at the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships. She is set to race in the women’s 200-yard, 500-yard and 1,650-yard freestyle.

“Penn Athletics is aware of the NCAA’s new transgender participation policy,” the Ivy League school said Thursday in a statement. “In support of our student-athlete, Lia Thomas, we will work with the NCAA regarding her participation under the newly adopted standards for the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship.”

Related
January 20, 2022
November 9, 2021
June 8, 2021
March 27, 2020
Most Popular