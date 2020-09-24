Perez, Cordeo go deep twice as Royals blast St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cardinals are headed back to Busch Stadium with their playoff fate still in their hands.
No thanks to Salvador Perez and Franchy Cordero.
The pair of Royals each hit two homers and drove in five runs Wednesday night, and out-of-contention Kansas City got a solid start from Danny Duffy while pummeling playoff-chasing St. Louis 12-3 in their series finale.
