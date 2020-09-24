Menu Search Log in

Perez, Cordeo go deep twice as Royals blast St. Louis

The Kansas City Royals dealt another blow to St. Louis's playoff hopes. Salvador Perez and Franchy Cordero each homered twice in the KC's 12-3 victory.

By

Sports

September 24, 2020 - 8:58 AM

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez at 2019 spring training in Surprise, Ariz. Photo by John Sleezer / Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cardinals are headed back to Busch Stadium with their playoff fate still in their hands.

No thanks to Salvador Perez and Franchy Cordero.

The pair of Royals each hit two homers and drove in five runs Wednesday night, and out-of-contention Kansas City got a solid start from Danny Duffy while pummeling playoff-chasing St. Louis 12-3 in their series finale.

