Perez homers; Royals avoid sweep in 5-1 win over Oakland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered and the Kansas City Royals beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Sunday to avoid being swept in the series between teams with the worst records in the major leagues.

Kansas City (9-26) lost two of three to the A’s (8-27) and dropped to 1-10 in series this season.

Perez went 3 for 4 with a 462-foot home run over the left-field fountains and scored three times. Maikel Garcia scored Perez with an RBI single, giving the Royals a 2-1 lead in the fourth.