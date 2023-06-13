 | Tue, Jun 13, 2023
Perez late homer not enough for Royals

Kansas City (18-48) is tied with suddenly streaking Oakland (18-50) for the fewest wins in the majors.

June 13, 2023 - 2:48 PM

The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) hits an RBI double against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — TJ Friedl scored the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning on Jonathan India’s grounder, and the Cincinnati Reds beat Kansas City 5-4 on Monday night to hand the plummeting Royals their seventh straight defeat.

Pinch-hitter Kevin Newman’s sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Reds a 4-3 lead, but Buck Farmer allowed a tying homer to Salvador Perez with two outs in the bottom half.

Cincinnati quickly recovered. Friedl, the automatic runner at second base, advanced to third on Matt McLain’s groundout to first leading off the 10th. India then hit a grounder and Friedl scored as Perez couldn’t corral third baseman Maikel Garcia’s low throw to the plate.

