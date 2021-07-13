 | Tue, Jul 13, 2021
Perez puts on a show, but fall short in Home Run Derby

Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez blasted 28 home runs in his round of the Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities in Denver Monday. Alas, his opening round opponent, Pete Alonso, slugged 35 to win the matchup. Alonso later took the first-place trophy for the second time in a row.

By

Sports

July 13, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer against the Cleveland Indians in the fourth inning Saturday. Photo by TNS

DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso of the New York Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6 seed Trey Mancini as part of the All-Star Game festivities Monday.

The 26-year-old Alonso joins Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) as the only players to win two straight. Alonso has one distinction.

Alonso began his Home Run Derby title defense in grand style by swatting a first-round record 35 homers to knock off Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals.

