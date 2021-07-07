Pérez’s RBI single caps 4-run 9th as Royals beat Reds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Pérez’s walk-off single capped Kansas City’s four-run rally as the Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 Tuesday night.

The Royals scored six runs off the Reds’ bullpen in the final two innings and Pérez got his third game-ending hit this season.

“There are not a lot of people in their major league career that get an opportunity to celebrate a walk-off,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said of Pérez’s heroics. “You can attribute it to as much luck as you want to. I’m not buying it. There are just special people in that situation, and Salvy is one of them.”