 | Wed, Jun 07, 2023
PGA, Europe Tour join with LIV Golf

Once rivals in court, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are now partners in business. The PGA Tour, Europe tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund says they are merging their commercial business into a single company and will work together. 

June 7, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Phil Mickelson hits from the 12th tee during the opening round of the LIV Golf Invitational in St. Albans, England. GETTY IMAGES/MATTHEW LEWIS/TNS

The announcement was so shocking that not even PGA Tour players knew what was coming. The tour was fighting the threat of Saudi-backed LIV Golf for more than a year. On Tuesday, they decided to start working together.

The PGA Tour, European tour and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund say they will combine their commercial businesses into a new company with hopes of unifying golf.

That means all lawsuits are being dropped immediately. The other details create as many questions as answers. That starts with whether top stars like Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka — suspended for taking massive Saudi money to leave the PGA Tour for LIV — will have a way back. They would rejoin players who stayed loyal to the tour.

