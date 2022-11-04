 | Fri, Nov 04, 2022
Phillies fall behind in World Series

A night after the Phillies became the second team ever to be no-hit in the World Series, a punchless lineup had another meager game after Schwarber led off the game with a home run. Just six hits in Game 5.

November 4, 2022 - 4:06 PM

Bryce Harper and the Phillies might have lost Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night, but they were able to draw more local viewers than the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber stepped to the plate in the eighth inning with Game 5 riding on his powerful bat — and frenzied Phillies fans waving “We Want A Schwarbomb!!” signs — and ripped the ball down the first-base line.

Early in the game, the scorcher is a game-tying double. But defensive replacement Trey Mancini snagged the ball from his knees and tapped first base to leave two runners stranded and end the inning.

J.T. Realmuto gave the ball a ride in the ninth, only for Houston center fielder Chas McCormick to make the catch of his career against the wall. Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch with two outs but — yes, one more time — the final Phillies baserunner was left stranded when Nick Castellanos grounded out to end the 3-2 loss to the Astros on Thursday night.

