 | Tue, Nov 01, 2022
Phillies Robertson gets second chance in WS

Robertson was a middle reliever during his New York Yankees 2009 title run, getting wins in the Division and League Championship Series and making a pair of scoreless appearances against the Phillies in the World Series.

By

Sports

October 31, 2022 - 3:10 PM

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs onto the field before the game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday in Philadelphia. Drew Hallowell/Getty Images/TNS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Robertson walked off the mound after retiring Miami’s Miguel Rojas in April 2019. He wouldn’t throw another big league pitch for nearly 2 1/2 years.

He was a big bucks bust, his elbow shot less than a month into a $23 million, two-year contract with the Phillies. One surgery, a trip to Japan and three teams later, he’s wearing those high socks on a World Series mound, closing for Philadelphia at age 37.

“Very happy to end up back here in Philly,” he said. “I felt like my first go-around here did not work out well for me or the team. I blew out seven games in and was never able to really show what I could do or be able to help out the club.”

