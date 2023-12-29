 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
Picking the CFP semis: Alabama, Texas have an edge

With Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama ready to kick off the College Football Playoff semifinals Monday, AP columnist Ralph D. Russo predicts who will advance to the championship game.

December 29, 2023 - 11:59 AM

The Texas Longhorns celebrate after defeating Oklahoma State, 49-21, in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/TNS

The final four-team College Football Playoff promises to be one of the closest in the 10-year history of the event.

The combined spread of the two New Year’s Day semifinals sits at six points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. No. 1 Michigan is a 1 1/2-point favorite against fourth-seeded Alabama in the Rose Bowl. No. 3 Texas is a 4 1/2-point favorite over No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl.

That’s the smallest combined line for the CFP semifinals since the 2017 playoff, when Georgia beat Oklahoma in overtime at the Rose Bowl as a 2 1/2-point favorite and Alabama was favored by 3 1/2 against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl and rolled over the Tigers.

