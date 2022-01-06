Pickleball growing big following in Iola

Pickleball is growing in popularity across America, and here in Iola. A mix of different sports, pickleball has a dedicated following in Iola. So what exactly is Pickleball?

Lyle Kern, one of the more seasoned pickleball players in the area, tells it best.

“I tell people it’s like if you could stand on a ping-pong table and play ping-pong,” Kern said. “You have a paddle made of wood and a ball that’s more like a wiffleball instead of a tennis ball. It doesn’t bounce nearly as high. You can get four pickleball courts in one tennis court. Some of the rules like how to serve and volley are similar to tennis.”