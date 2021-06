HUMBOLDT — Some little-used pitchers produced big results Thursday, when the Iola A Indians American Legion squad turned to a cadre of pitchers who had pitched sparingly, if at all, in 2021.

All they did was shut down visiting Ottawa over both games of a doubleheader Thursday.

The Indians allowed two hits on the day — one in each game — in rolling to 14-0 and 4-1 victories.