A blowout victory in game one and a go-ahead winning hit from Easton Weseloh in the bottom of the fourth of game two were what the Iola A Indians needed to sweep Chanute at home Thursday.

The Indians (12-6) used a five-run third inning in game one to take the lead and later win behind Gavin Jones’ five-inning start on the mound in a 7-1 win. Weseloh then stepped up in game two and smacked a two-run single to left to take the 3-1 final score in game two.

Game one — 7-1 win