HUMBOLDT — Trevor Church was his typical dominant self Wednesday, allowing just three hits and striking out 13 in a 3-1 win over Chanute.

Funny thing is, Church’s prowess may have been only the second most impressive pitching performance on the night for the Iola A American Legion squad.

Teammate Trey Sommer tossed a perfect game over five innings in the nightcap, as the Indians won, 3-0.