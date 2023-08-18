Pittsburg State adds women’s soccer

After learning that women’s soccer, one of the fastest growing team sports in the U.S., will be added to Pittsburg State University Athletics for the 2024-25 season, a Kansas City area recruiter is among those most excited.

Soccer is the number one youth sport in Kansas City — home to numerous state title winners in girl’s high school soccer and national level club teams.

And there, Dana Blubaugh, a recruiter with Pitt State’s Office of Admission, has lost great students to other universities with women’s soccer teams.