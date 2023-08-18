 | Fri, Aug 18, 2023
Pittsburg State adds women’s soccer

Pittsburg State University announced that they will be adding women's soccer to their athletic department for the 2024-25 school year. It's the first women's sport the school has added since 1986.

August 18, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Pittsburg State women's soccer gear. Photo by Pittsburg State University

After learning that women’s soccer, one of the fastest growing team sports in the U.S., will be added to Pittsburg State University Athletics for the 2024-25 season, a Kansas City area recruiter is among those most excited. 

Soccer is the number one youth sport in Kansas City — home to numerous state title winners in girl’s high school soccer and national level club teams.  

And there, Dana Blubaugh, a recruiter with Pitt State’s Office of Admission, has lost great students to other universities with women’s soccer teams. 

