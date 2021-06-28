 | Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Player carted off after gruesome injury

Cleveland outfielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a brutal collision and an apparent lower leg injury suffered in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

By

Sports

June 28, 2021 - 9:03 AM

In this photo from May 15, 2021, Josh Naylor (22) of the Cleveland Indians looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images/TNS)

Cleveland outfielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a brutal collision and an apparent lower leg injury suffered in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Naylor was sprinting in to shallow right field for a fly ball as second baseman Ernie Clement was running to the outfield, looking for the ball over his back. The two collided, and as Naylor came down it appeared that he hurt his ankle and/or lower leg after it was caught underneath him in what looked like a brutal injury.

Naylor immediately writhed in pain and was still doing so as he was carted off the field with his leg immobilized.

Related
May 6, 2021
May 3, 2021
September 3, 2020
September 1, 2020
Most Popular