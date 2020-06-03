Menu Search Log in

Players’ distrust could torpedo 2020 season

Players and owners have yet agree on plans for a possible 2020 season, and while money is important, trust between players and owners is near non-existent.

June 3, 2020 - 10:46 AM

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred before the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card game at Yankee Stadium in New York on October 3, 2017. Photo by Howard Simmons/New York Daily News/TNS

If the 2020 baseball season blows up over money, the repercussions will be bad for players, bad for owners, bad for the sport.

That is no great insight. Rest assured the players know this, and so do the owners.

But, if this were just about the money, the two sides could calculate a difference and split it, and teams could be headed to spring training next week.

