Players’ distrust could torpedo 2020 season

If the 2020 baseball season blows up over money, the repercussions will be bad for players, bad for owners, bad for the sport.
That is no great insight. Rest assured the players know this, and so do the owners.
But, if this were just about the money, the two sides could calculate a difference and split it, and teams could be headed to spring training next week.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives