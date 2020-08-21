Playoff basketball in a bubble: ‘Every day is Wednesday’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — In a normal NBA playoff series Mike D’Antoni would be taking his Houston Rockets on the road.

Finished with the first two games, it would be time to switch sites and head to Oklahoma City for the next two.

With the Rockets leading 2-0, he might tell them all they’ve done is win their home games, warn them not to get complacent knowing the Thunder would be dangerous in their own building.