Menu Search Log in

Playoff basketball in a bubble: ‘Every day is Wednesday’

The start of the NBA playoffs in a surreal "bubble" devoid of fans has made it difficult for players to adjust. But it's also the only avenue league officials are offering to allow them to keep playing.

By

Sports

August 21, 2020 - 2:38 PM

Los Angeles Lakers stars Anthony Davis, left, and LeBron James shares a laugh during an Orlando practice session. Photo by Tania Ganguli / Los Angeles Times / TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — In a normal NBA playoff series Mike D’Antoni would be taking his Houston Rockets on the road.

Finished with the first two games, it would be time to switch sites and head to Oklahoma City for the next two.

With the Rockets leading 2-0, he might tell them all they’ve done is win their home games, warn them not to get complacent knowing the Thunder would be dangerous in their own building.

Related
August 14, 2020
August 3, 2020
May 29, 2020
May 13, 2020
Trending