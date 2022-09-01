 | Fri, Sep 02, 2022
Pogba in doubt for World Cup after scandal and knee

Paul Pogba’s knee injury could save France coach Didier Deschamps from having to make a painful choice.

September 1, 2022 - 1:58 PM

France's players celebrate as they hold their World Cup trophy during the trophy ceremony at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. Photo by (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — Paul Pogba’s knee injury could save France coach Didier Deschamps from having to make a painful choice.

For the midfielder’s fitness could prove to be the determining factor in deciding whether he plays at the World Cup, amid an extortion scandal that threatens to disrupt France’s preparations for the tournament in Qatar.

What would otherwise have been an injury headache for Deschamps may give him an escape from the potential migraine of another scandal to hit Les Bleus, seven years after the last one.

