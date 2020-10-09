Menu Search Log in

Points aplenty: Marmaton Valley Junior High

Marmaton Valley Junior High picked up its second win of the year in an 80-62 win over Northeast.

Sports

October 9, 2020 - 2:42 PM

ARMA — Marmaton Valley Junior High picked up its second win of the year in an 80-62 win over Northeast.

“We still have to do a better job of tackling and tackling as a collective group, but there are many things to like,” Wildcat head coach Dan Uhlrich said.

Braydon Lawson scored five touchdowns.  Dierks Kegler scored four times and Kason Becker  reached the end zone once.  The Wildcats play Crest Thursday. 

Related
October 5, 2013
November 3, 2012
October 10, 2012
December 14, 2010
Trending