Police: Player under investigation failed to show for meeting

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, under investigation for an alleged relationship with a minor, failed to show for a meeting with a prosecutor investigating the case, the prosecutor said. Franco has been on Major League Baseball's suspended list since August.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco was summoned to appear with his lawyers in the prosecutor's office on Thursday but did not show up. Photo by Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco failed to show up Thursday for a meeting with a prosecutor who is investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor.

Prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías said the investigation will continue regardless of Franco’s no-show. She waited for the All-Star player and his lawyers at her office, but they didn’t appear.

Dominican prosecutors and police showed up on Tuesday at a Franco property in Baní, his hometown about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of Santo Domingo. They did not find the 22-year-old player to request he appear for testimony.

