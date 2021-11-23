Ponies pile up pins

CHANUTE — Seven Iola Middle School wrestlers pinned down top prizes Monday in the Kent Frazell Invitational in Chanute. The meet was the final of the year for IMS.

Keegan Hill dominated the 102-109 lb. weight class. Hill earned three wins in three different ways. First, with a decision, then a majority decision, followed by a pinfall victory in just 92 seconds. Hill was able to throw around other wrestlers with ease.

Jakolby Hill proved he was equally comfortable on the wrestling mat as he was on the football field this past season. Hill was able to use his frame to take control over his opponents in the 143-149 lb. weight class. Hill faced stiff competition, winning each of his matches via pinfall. His first-round bout against Kingston Herring of Coffeyville lasted 2:52.