Postseason baseball underway  

PHOENIX (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and the hard-hitting Atlanta Braves have earned a couple days of rest and relaxation after Major League Baseball’s long 162-game regular season.

So have Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros — who won the AL West on the season’s final day — along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and feel-good story Baltimore Orioles.

As for the other eight teams that qualified for Major League Baseball’s 12-team October showcase?