 | Tue, Oct 03, 2023
Postseason baseball underway  

MLB’s postseason bracket is set, with the American League and National League wild-card matchups beginning Tuesday. It’s the second year for the new October format, which includes an opening round, best-of-three series with all of the games at the higher seed’s ballpark.

By

Sports

October 3, 2023 - 4:02 PM

Atlanta Braves starting pitchers Ian Anderson (from left), Max Fried and Kyle Wright get a photo taken while they celebrate advancing to the NL Championship Series by defeating the Marlins 7-0 in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Braves completed their second consecutive postseason series sweep. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

PHOENIX (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and the hard-hitting Atlanta Braves have earned a couple days of rest and relaxation after Major League Baseball’s long 162-game regular season.

So have Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros — who won the AL West on the season’s final day — along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and feel-good story Baltimore Orioles.

As for the other eight teams that qualified for Major League Baseball’s 12-team October showcase?

