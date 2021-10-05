Postseason beckons for area athletes

Iola High’s girls tennis team will travel to El Dorado Saturday for their Class 4A Regional Tournament, with berths for the upcoming state tournament on the line.

Iola High’s Keira Fawson returns a shot in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The top six singles and doubles teams will earn state bids. The Class 4A State Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16 at Winfield’s T.H. Vaughan Tennis Center.

Meanwhile, local cross country and volleyball participants have a clearer picture of where their postseasons are destined now that the Kansas High School Activities Association has announced regional and substate assignments.