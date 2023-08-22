Practices adapt to heat

The heat index in the Iola area on Monday afternoon read 120 degrees.

That’s far too hot for any high school sports team to practice outside and straight up against Kansas State High Schools Activities Asscociation’s rules. The football, cross country and tennis teams are accommodating by holding practices in the early morning or later in the evenings.

Most practices, including Iola’s cross country practices, have been pushed back to later in the evenings as well as mixing in indoor and modified workouts.