 | Tue, Aug 22, 2023
Practices adapt to heat

A heat index of 120 degrees in the Iola and surrounding areas this week have left many fall sports teams with a decision to either practice first thing in the morning or later in the evening to avoid any heat-related problems. The fall sports season kicks off next week.

August 22, 2023 - 3:03 PM

Marmaton Valley’s football team huddles around head coach Max Mickunas at practice last week. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The heat index in the Iola area on Monday afternoon read 120 degrees.

That’s far too hot for any high school sports team to practice outside and straight up against Kansas State High Schools Activities Asscociation’s rules. The football, cross country and tennis teams are accommodating by holding practices in the early morning or later in the evenings.

Most practices, including Iola’s cross country practices, have been pushed back to later in the evenings as well as mixing in indoor and modified workouts. 

