LA CYGNE — Iola High’s girls were effective with their half-court defense Thursday, and when they were able to get the ball inside, the Mustang post players were effective at getting quality shots.

Problem was, host Prairie View’s lightning quick transition game made Iola pay dearly for every mistake.

And when the Buffalos got hot from 3-point range in the second half, Iola had little answer in a 53-31 setback.