Pratt shuts out Allen men

Allen Community College hit a speed bump Wednesday on its way to the top of the Jayhawk Conference standings.

The Red Devils, who hadn’t lost since falling in their season-opener to nationally ranked St. Louis, saw visiting Pratt score a pair of early goals on Allen’s home field.

The Red Devils had several chances to close the gap, but misfired on all of them in a 3-0 setback.

“It’s one of the worst games we’ve played in a while,” Red Devil head coach Doug Desmarteau said. “We came out unprepared, thinking we were just gonna step out on the field and win. Our heart wasn’t in it. They scored that early goal, and we shut down.”

Even down 2-0 at the break, Allen had multiple scoring opportunities. And had the goal been about 15 feet taller, some of those point-blank shots might have counted.

Instead, most rocketed well off the mark, keeping Allen scoreless through the second half.

The Red Devils out-shot Pratt in the game, 11-4.

“We were pressing quite a bit,” Desmarteau said. “We had guys trying to get it done and take chances they normally wound’t be taking.”

Allen (3-2-1 overall and 1-1 in Jayhawk Conference play) is at Johnson County Saturday.