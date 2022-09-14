Prescott gets good news on injury front

DALLAS — A Cowboys team that had braced itself for life without Dak Prescott until the second half of the season is now operating on the premise he’ll be able to return in October.

This accelerated time frame is based on the type of fracture he suffered.

Surgery revealed that Prescott suffered an extra-articular fracture to his right thumb in the team’s season-opening loss to Tampa Bay, a person with knowledge of the procedure said. This is a fracture that occurs above the wrist joint and doesn’t extend into the joint itself.