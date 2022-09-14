 | Wed, Sep 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Prescott gets good news on injury front

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, feared lost for much of the season due to a broken thumb, may return to the lineup much sooner than projected. An updated review said Prescott may return in 4 to 6 weeks after initial fears he would be lost for more than half the season.

By

Sports

September 14, 2022 - 1:55 PM

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leaves the podium after addressing reporters following a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Prescott is expected to miss ‘several weeks’ after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter. Photo by (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

DALLAS — A Cowboys team that had braced itself for life without Dak Prescott until the second half of the season is now operating on the premise he’ll be able to return in October.

This accelerated time frame is based on the type of fracture he suffered.

Surgery revealed that Prescott suffered an extra-articular fracture to his right thumb in the team’s season-opening loss to Tampa Bay, a person with knowledge of the procedure said. This is a fracture that occurs above the wrist joint and doesn’t extend into the joint itself.

Related
January 18, 2022
November 22, 2021
August 17, 2021
June 23, 2020
Most Popular