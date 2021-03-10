Pressure builds on NCAA Tournament bubble teams

The suspense begins to build today for teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble as more of the major conferences begin postseason play.

While the Atlantic Coast Conference began its tournament Tuesday, the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, Southeastern Conference and Big East all open tournament competition Wednesday. Here are some questions regarding the NCAA Tournament field that still need to be answered.

How many of the so-called blueblood programs are making it in?: One of the main stories of this unusual season has been the way many established powers have struggled more than usual. Kansas and North Carolina have been up and down, but Kansas remains a lock for an NCAA bid and North Carolina figures to make it as well. Duke has more reason to worry, while Kentucky’s only hope is to win the SEC Tournament.