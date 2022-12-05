 | Mon, Dec 05, 2022
‘Primetime’ hired at Colorado

Colorado fans are anticipating a quick turnaround under Sanders much like Southern California’s U-turn from 4-8 last year to 11-2 this season under first-year coach Lincoln Riley.

December 5, 2022 - 2:18 PM

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media and fans after defeating Florida A&M, 7-6, during the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Part politician, part preacher and part pitchman, Deion Sanders fired up a crowd of alumni, boosters, former players and other VIPs celebrating his hire as Colorado’s coach on Sunday.

He spewed motivational sayings that he promised will soon adorn the walls inside the complex at Folsom Field and he vowed to lead the bedraggled Buffaloes back to prominence after going 27-5 in three seasons at Jackson State.

“I have the best coaching staff assembled, some of the best scouts, some of the best kids that we’re recruiting, some already coming on the way as I speak,” Sanders told the crowd of hundreds who whooped and hollered at his answers from among the dozens of reporters at his introductory news conference.

