Pro sports in 2020 look and sound ridiculous, but they’ve produced memories and champions, and no asterisks

It's been a crazy year in the professional sports scene since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but several champions have been crowned. Now, if they could just do something about the fake crowd noise.

By

Sports

October 15, 2020 - 9:14 AM

Los Angeles Lakers players, including LeBron James, center, celebrate the NBA Championship after defeating the Miami Heat Sunday in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Wally Skali j/ Los Angeles Times / TNS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Muncy’s grand slam capped a record-setting 11-run first inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who coasted to a 15-3 rout of the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night that cut their National League Championship Series deficit to 2 games to 1.

Major professional sports in 2020 look and sound a bit ridiculous.

The NBA and WNBA bubble scenes in Florida were reminiscent of pick-up games at the local YMCA.

