PSU wins national title; Johnson takes 11th in javelin

The Pittsburg State University men's track team won their third consecutive national title over the weekend. One of the key players was Humboldt native and freshman Maddox Johnson, who took 11th in the javelin.

May 28, 2024 - 2:47 PM

Humboldt native and Pittsburg State University Freshman Maddox Johnson holds the national champion plaque the PUS men's team won Saturday at the NCAA-Division II Track and Field Championships. Courtesy photo

EMPORIA — Maddox Johnson saved his best for first Saturday.

The Pittsburg State University freshman and Humboldt native threw the javelin 64.67 meters (212 feet, 2 inches) on his first throw of the day, good enough to take 11th in the 2024 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

The throw was about 3 inches short of his career-best, and was part of another historic day for the PSU Gorilla track and field program. 

The Gorillas won their third straight national title as a team with four individual event champions. The Pitt State women’s team also won the team title for the second time in program history.

The national meet was hosted by Emporia State University.

