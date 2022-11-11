 | Fri, Nov 11, 2022
Qatar hopes to show soccer passion as World Cup host

The middle eastern country of Qatar hopes to show off their passion for the sport at this year's World Cup. The country has never had a World Cup team.

Sports

November 11, 2022 - 11:07 AM

A building complex in the shape of the year 2022, at Doha Sports City near Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar's capital Doha, ahead of the FIFA football World Cup 2022, on Sept. 7, 2022. (Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

GENEVA (AP) — Qatar made a promise to fans 12 years ago when it started campaigning to host the World Cup: We love soccer just like you, so come and enjoy it with us.

The message acknowledged there would be skeptics that a tiny emirate whose team had never been to a World Cup — never played a qualifying game until 1977 — could match the passion for soccer’s biggest event shown by the previous host at that time, Germany in 2006.

Some skepticism is still there on the eve of the tournament.

