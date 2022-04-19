QB superstars to square off on golf course

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped the Kansas City Chiefs knock Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs in each of the previous two NFL seasons, but soon they’ll be teammates on the golf course.

On June 1, the star quarterbacks will face off against Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady in “The Match” golf event.

Brady and former Broncos/Colts quarterback Peyton Manning played with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods in May 2020 in “The Match: Champions for Charity.”