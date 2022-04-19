 | Tue, Apr 19, 2022
QB superstars to square off on golf course

NFL superstars Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will tee off on the golf course June 1 for a 12-hole challenge.

By

Sports

April 19, 2022 - 2:27 PM

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes tees off from the first hole during the final round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 11, 2020, in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Photo by (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images/TNS)

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped the Kansas City Chiefs knock Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs in each of the previous two NFL seasons, but soon they’ll be teammates on the golf course.

On June 1, the star quarterbacks will face off against Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady in “The Match” golf event.

Brady and former Broncos/Colts quarterback Peyton Manning played with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods in May 2020 in “The Match: Champions for Charity.”

