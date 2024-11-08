Quartet of Lady Cubs earn volleyball honors

Humboldt High’s Skylar Hottenstein serves in a match this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s dominance on the volleyball court — earning 29 wins, and a regional championship — netted four players All-Tri-Valley League recognition this season.

Two of the Lady Cubs, senior Shelby Shaughnessy and junior Skylar Hottenstein, received first-team honors, while junior Ricklyn Hillmon and sophomore Lakyn Meadows earned honorable mention.

“All of these girls were very deserving of this honor as were many more on our team,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said. “I am excited to see where we can go from here next year.”

Shaughnessy, who has been a part of the varsity squad since the first time she stepped on the court as a freshman, was dominant at both the front and back lines. Humboldt High’s Ricklyn Hillmon goes up for a spike in a match this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

She blasted 246 kills, 3.7 per set, but also had 257 digs and 34 blocks on the defensive side. Shaughnessy had 44 aces and 15 assists as well.

“Shelby was our go-to player, with her leadership as captain to her four years of experience,” Meadows said. “When we needed to get points, we went to her.”

Hottenstein’s 442 digs illustrated just how pivotal she was to Humboldt’s success, Meadows said.

“Skylar dominated our back row,” he said. “She kept us in so many plays and gave us a chance to win every time we were on the court.”

Hillmon ended the season with 168 kills, 15 aces, 20 blocks and 19 assists.

“Ricklyn improved a great deal from her sophomore to junior year,” Meadows said. “She just kept getting better every game. She found a way to dominate when she was at the net much more this year.” Humboldt High’s Lakyn Meadows sets up a teammate this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Meadows filled a key role after last year’s primary setter, Kenisyn Hottenstein, was lost to graduation.

“Lakyn came in and did a great job,” Coach Meadows said. “She improved so much from the star of the year, where she was nervous and new to the varsity side.”

By the end of the year, Meadows said “she was taking control of the game and getting the ball where we needed it.”

After a slow start to the season, Humboldt advanced to the Class 3A Substate Semifinals before bowing out to eventual state qualifier Girard.