Queens of the court: IHS trio earn Pioneer League recognition

Iola High’s volleyball team had taken its lumps over the past few years.

The tide changed in the fall of 2023, when the Mustangs won more games, 22, than they had the previous two seasons combined.

That trend continued this season, as Iola racked up another 21 victories, thanks in no small part to the team’s core group of seniors.

Pioneer League coaches took notice as well, recognizing IHS seniors Reese Curry and Alana Mader with first-team honors, and classmate Elza Clift, who earned second-team all-league honors. Iola High’s Reese Curry pounds home a kill during a match this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Curry and Mader became as potent a one-two force up front as there was in the league.

Curry racked up a team-high 360 kills, more than 4 kills per set, to go with 22 service aces. Defensively, she had 15 blocks and 265 digs.

Mader had 340 kills, averaging 4 per set, 136 blocks, nearly two per set, and 105 digs and 25 service aces.

Clift, Iola’s defensive specialist, had 423 digs, 5 per set, to go with 18 service aces and 10 assists. Iola High’s Elza Clift dives for a ball during a match this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Mustang head coach Amanda Holman said she’ll remember the seniors for their resilience, commitment and ability to lead by example.

“These three trusted the development and the process when things were ugly to be able to celebrate the good and the milestones of the past two years,” Holman said.

If there was any disappointment in Holman’s comments, it’s that fellow senior Kaysin Crusinbery, the team’s primarily ball-handler, did not receive postseason recognition.

“Not a member of the team can say they outworked these girls,” Holman said. “These three and Kaysin have set the tone for what dedication and hard work looks like, not only in their attendance, but also in their skill development over the years.

“They persevered when times were tough and were able to make Iola volleyball competitive and a force to play again.”