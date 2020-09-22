Quick start not enough

Iola High’s junior varsity squad started quickly, scoring on its first possession of the game with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Carter Hutton to Jake Skahan Monday.
But things went south from there, as visiting Wellsville scored the next 38 points for a 38-6 victory.
Among the participants were, at top, Landon Weide attempting a pass from the Mustang end zone; at lower left, Iola’s Drayden Reiter (44) and Cody Wille (65) harassing Wellsville quarterback Drake Richards (2); and at lower right, Iola’s Gage Skahan, left, attempting to elude the grasp of Eagle defender Kye Fouts.
