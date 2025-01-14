Quick start propels HMS boys

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School jumped out to a 16-3 lead over visiting Leon-Bluestem Monday and never looked back. The lead stretched to 26-9 at halftime and 38-14 of what became a 40-22 victory.

“We played more aggressively on the offensive end tonight,” Humboldt head coach Jeremy Weilert said.

Zane Sanchez scored 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting to lead the way. Mason Miller scored six, Envy Oberbeck, Breckin Guenther, Tucker Wrestler and Benkley Kolb all notched four, Riley Lassman scored three and Tate Thomas and Braxton Fitzmaurice scored two each.

BLUESTEM rallied with an 8-2 fourth-quarter run to win the B team contest, 22-21.

Nate Froggatte and Thomas each scored eight to lead Humboldt. Waylon Johnson scored three and Mason Gunderman two.

HUMBOLDT’s C team fell, 13-7 in a two-quarter affair. Marccus Whitcomb and Ryker Wrestler both scored three points; Jaxon Gunderman had two.

Lady Cubs fall in thriller

HUMBOLDT — A new calendar year brought about another down-to-the-wire thriller for Humboldt Middle School’s girls.

The Lady Cubs — who twice won games in December on their last possession — had a chance to make it a hat trick Monday against visiting Leon-Bluestem.

Alas, Humboldt could not get a last-second shot to fall, sending their game to overtime.

There, Bluestem asserted itself with a 7-2 run to pull in a 30-25 victory.

Jadey Ellis scored 10 and Hadley Allen scored eight to pace Humboldt. Ellie Carlson and Karis Cook added four points each.

HUMBOLDT’S B team found itself down early, but rallied with a 13-2 run to take the lead with 90 seconds left in a 23-20 victory.

Allen poured in 12 points to lead the way, to go with eight steals. Aspen Wimsett was next with four points. Jayden Hegwald, Sydney Daniels and Rhys Trieber each scored two. Tinley Ermel scored a free throw.

BLUESTEM prevailed, 13-1, in a two-quarter C team game. Rhylee Wilkerson had Humboldt’s point.