Quite a Royal turnaround

When it was suggested a week or so ago that Royals fans may want to enjoy this dicey and fickle season while it lasted and that this has the makings of an intriguing team, an anonymous reader left a dissenting phone message.

“Let’s give these poor Royals fans some peace and tranquility,” he said, “and end this miserable joke of a season as soon as possible.”

Now, amid the ever-present COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the potential for an abrupt ending still lurks over this rejiggered season. That’s been amply illustrated across the state, where the St. Louis Cardinals now have had 13 games postponed and will go at least two weeks between games.