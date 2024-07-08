Race fans see fireworks on, off track

HUMBOLDT — Friday night served up plenty of fireworks at the Humboldt Speedway.

Mother Nature did her job with dry, mild weather conditions, before Aiello Fireworks delivered a spectacular fireworks display to wrap up the evening.

In between, the racers served up plenty of highlights on the high-banked oval. The big announcement was made at the beginning of the night that this week’s Havoc at the Hummer Night will pay $1,000 to win the Home Savings Bank Factory Stock special.

Those same factory stock racers opened last week’s action, with several newcomers testing the waters.

Points leader Dallas Joyce took the early lead and fended off several spirited challenges. Joey Richmond followed in second. Dylan Allen took third, Austin Ramsey fourth and Bryson Kitterman fifth. Heat race winners were Joyce and Wichita’s Austin Ramey.

Houston Johnson secured his second feature race win of the season in the ARMI Contractors USRA Modifieds, followed by Wyatt Gaggero, Randall Schifelbein Jr., Chad Lyle and Paden Phillips. Lyle and Gaggero were the victors in their respective heat races.

Several newcomers were in the fold for the Wilson Automotive Mini Stocks and Tuners. Dillon Box, who started on the front row courtesy of his heat win, took the lead over fellow heat race winner Tyler Harris and never looked back to get the feature win. Harris wound up second. Ken Hapy, Larry Trester and Clayton Brown rounded out the top 5.

Tyler Kidwell extended his points lead in the Ray’s Metal Depot USRA B-Mods feature. Kidwell took the lead from his second-row starting spot. Brad Smith, Patrick lewis, Caden Stayce and Andrew Hodges followed across the finish line.

Matthew Kay looked to have the Extrusions Inc. Midwest Modified feature well in hand as he built a sizable lead down the stretch. But a late caution allowed the field to bunch up one final time. Jimmy Davis took full advantage, making a dramatic pass on the penultimate lap to snare the come-from-behind victory. Kay followed in second. Austin Smith moved up from seventh to finish in third. Casey Jesseph and Brad Jarman were fourth and fifth, respectively. Heat winners were Kay, Davis and Jesseph.