Races return to Humboldt Speedway

HUMBOLDT — After three consecutive weeks of Friday night rainouts, Humboldt Speedway hit the reset button on the 2021 season.

Friday’s result? Excellent racing in near perfect weather conditions.

Derrek Wilson of Chanute, led all 16 laps of the Home Savings Bank Factory Stock feature for his second Hummer win of the 2021 season. While Wilson aced the field from the outside pole, the battle behind the leader was intense: at the checkered, Coffeyville’s Brian Knisley was runner-up, followed by third-place finisher Scott Collins of Humboldt. Ethan Vance of Chanute recorded the fourth-place finish, while Trey Stipp of Humboldt filled out the top five.