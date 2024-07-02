Racing resumes at Humboldt Speedway

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Speedway returned to life Friday, after a week’s hiatus, with a night crammed with racing action. The speedway was idle the week prior to a special race, the Ed Gressel Memorial Race at 81 Speedway in Park City.

Jess Folk Jr., wheeling son Baron’s car, moved to the front of a loaded feature field, and then fended off Devin Wetzel despite being slowed by several late cautions. Behind Wetzel were Trevor Holman, Dylan Daniels and Clint Drake. Wetzel, Holman and Jacob Hall won the three heat races.

Jordan Blevins grabbed the early lead in the Home Savings Bank Factor Stocks’ feature and was hoping to pull home the win, but Rob Jones Jr. had other ideas. Jones moved up from his third-row starting spot and made a late pass to secure his first ever victory at the Humboldt Speedway. Blevins took second, Larry Trester, third, Travis Bockover, fourth, and Deann Aiello, fifth. Dallas Joyce and Blevins earned heat wins.

A heated battle ensued for the Ray’s Metal Depot USRA B-Mods. Michael Taylor III and Matt Kay opened on the front row with Taylor securing the early lead. Positions 2-5 remained in a state of flux until Jon Sheets emerged as Taylor’s primary challenger.

But Taylor had too much at the end for the victory, followed by Sheets, Tyler Kidwell, Dexton Daniels — who worked his way from 10th to take fourth — and Jerry Morgan in fifth. Taylor and Kidwell were the heat winners.

A night of fireworks, both on and off the track, are in store for race fans this Friday, with a post-show fireworks display courtesy of Aiello Fireworks on the agenda.

Friday’s Results