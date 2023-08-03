Ragans pitches Royals past Mets for fifth straight win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cole Ragans pitched out of trouble for six spotless innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets 4-0 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive victory, extending their longest winning streak in more than two years.

Michael Massey hit a two-run double off rookie Kodai Senga in the first. Drew Waters homered late and threw out a runner at the plate from right field.

Called up from the minors earlier in the day, Ragans (3-3) struck out a career-best eight in his first win with the Royals.