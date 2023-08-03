 | Thu, Aug 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Ragans pitches Royals past Mets for fifth straight win

Cole Ragans pitched out of trouble for six innings and the Royals took down the New York Mets 4-0 for their fifth win in a row, their longest winning streak in over two years, at home Wednesday night.

By

Sports

August 3, 2023 - 3:15 PM

Kansas City Royals third baseman Matt Duffy dives into first base after hitting a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cole Ragans pitched out of trouble for six spotless innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets 4-0 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive victory, extending their longest winning streak in more than two years.

Michael Massey hit a two-run double off rookie Kodai Senga in the first. Drew Waters homered late and threw out a runner at the plate from right field.

Called up from the minors earlier in the day, Ragans (3-3) struck out a career-best eight in his first win with the Royals.

Related
April 12, 2023
August 19, 2019
September 20, 2018
September 12, 2018
Most Popular