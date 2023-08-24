Ragans, Witt propel KC past Oakland to avert sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cole Ragans matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in six scoreless innings, Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 26th home run and the Kansas City Royals beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Ragans (5-4) limited the A’s to two singles, improving to 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in six starts since being traded from Texas on June 30. The left-hander has struck out 47 and walked 10 in 34 2/3 innings with the Royals.

“I just tried to attack today, go at the guys, No walks was, I think, the biggest thing for me. I didn’t give up any free baserunners. I made them earn their thing and trust my defense behind me and go from there,” Ragans said.