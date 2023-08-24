 | Thu, Aug 24, 2023
Ragans, Witt propel KC past Oakland to avert sweep

Kansas City's Cole Ragans continued his impeccable pitching since joining the Royals in a midseason trade, tossing six shutout innings with 11 strikeouts Wednesday in a 4-0 win over Oakland. Bobby Witt Jr. aided the cause with his 26th home run.

August 24, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Dairon Blanco of the Kansas City Royals points to the visitors' dugout after he hit a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Oakland, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/TNS

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cole Ragans matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in six scoreless innings, Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 26th home run and the Kansas City Royals beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Ragans (5-4) limited the A’s to two singles, improving to 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in six starts since being traded from Texas on June 30. The left-hander has struck out 47 and walked 10 in 34 2/3 innings with the Royals.

“I just tried to attack today, go at the guys, No walks was, I think, the biggest thing for me. I didn’t give up any free baserunners. I made them earn their thing and trust my defense behind me and go from there,” Ragans said.

