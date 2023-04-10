 | Mon, Apr 10, 2023
Rahm the Masters Champion 

Jon Rahm is the Masters champion. He predicted that would happen when he opened a fortune cookie nearly 10 years ago. And while the tweet showing his fortune was all good fun, everyone could see what kind of talent was coming to golf. 

Sports

April 10, 2023 - 2:30 PM

2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler places green jacket on 2023 champion Jon Rahm at the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 9 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / [email protected])

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm is a Masters champion, and he can say he saw this coming based on the message in a fortune cookie from a Chinese fast-food chain nearly 10 years ago.

Rahm was starting his sophomore year at Arizona State when he cracked open the fortune that read: “Your talents will be recognized and suitably rewarded.” He took to Twitter to share the message with his coach, Tim Mickelson, and wrote, “I am gonna win the masters!”

If only it were that simple. Nothing about this Masters was until the 28-year-old Spaniard lofted a wedge over the bunker to 3 feet for a final par that gave him a four-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, the older brother of his college coach.

