Rahm’s birdies win U.S. Open

Jon Rahm, the top-ranked golfer in the world, birdied his last two holes Sunday to win the U.S. Open in dramatic fashion, defeating Louis Oosthuizen by one shot. It was Rahm's first major victory.

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates making a putt for birdie on the 18th green during the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course Sunday in San Diego. Photo by Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images / TNS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Whether it was destiny or karma was of no relevance to Jon Rahm. He won the U.S. Open on Sunday at Torrey Pines, the perfect time and the perfect place to become a major champion.

How it unfolded was beyond his dreams.

One shot behind and running out of holes, Rahm made a sweeping, left-to-right birdie putt from 25 feet on the 17th hole to tie for the lead, and closed with another bending 18-foot birdie putt that gave him a one-shot victory over hard-luck Louis Oosthuizen.

