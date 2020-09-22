Menu Search Log in

Raider christen new stadium with win over Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders opened their new home with a resounding Monday Night Football victory over New Orleans. The only thing missing, the players noted, were the fans.

By

Sports

September 22, 2020 - 10:11 AM

The Las Vegas Raiders opened play Monday at Allegiant Stadium. Photo by Wikipedia.org

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders delivered a performance worthy of their fancy new home.

Too bad none of their fans were able to see it in person.

Carr threw three touchdown passes and the Raiders gave their new fans in Las Vegas plenty to celebrate even if they weren’t allowed in the stadium by beating the New Orleans Saints 34-24 on Monday night.

Related
September 2, 2020
May 8, 2020
February 13, 2020
September 17, 2019
Trending