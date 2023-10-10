 | Tue, Oct 10, 2023
Raiders hold on to beat Packers

Robert Spillane intercepted Green Bay’s Jordan Love twice, Amik Robertson made a game-sealing pick in the end zone, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Packers 17-13 to stop a three-game skid. 

October 10, 2023 - 2:49 PM

Josh Jacobs (8) of the Las Vegas Raiders runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Getty Images/TNS)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Linebacker Robert Spillane had just one career interception before Monday night, and cornerback Amik Robertson received just his second start in five games this season.

Both players were critical to the Las Vegas Raiders’ 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Spillane intercepted Green Bay’s Jordan Love twice, and Robertson made the game-sealing pick in the end zone to stop a three-game skid.

“One of the best interceptions I’ve ever seen in my life,” Spillane said. “Fifty yards down the field, to be able to contort his body, high point the football and end the game like that, what an outstanding play by a player who’s been gnawing at the bit to get on the field.”

