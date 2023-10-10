Raiders hold on to beat Packers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Linebacker Robert Spillane had just one career interception before Monday night, and cornerback Amik Robertson received just his second start in five games this season.

Both players were critical to the Las Vegas Raiders’ 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Spillane intercepted Green Bay’s Jordan Love twice, and Robertson made the game-sealing pick in the end zone to stop a three-game skid.

“One of the best interceptions I’ve ever seen in my life,” Spillane said. “Fifty yards down the field, to be able to contort his body, high point the football and end the game like that, what an outstanding play by a player who’s been gnawing at the bit to get on the field.”